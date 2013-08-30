Join ICTV at Rush Night September 3rd!

Chart your cameras and get excited, because ICTV is back for another season! With over 20 different productions this semester, we need YOU to help create more award-winning content for the biggest name in student television. Check out our new shows for the year and sign up for the cast or crew of your favorite ICTV productions.

Our list of shows this year includes:

Big Red Faceoff

Bombers Live

Couples Clash

Entertainment 16

Fake Out

Follow The Rabbit

Game Over

History of High School

Hold That Thought

Life & Death

Loose Cannons

Newswatch 16

On The Hill

Pop Quiz

Sports Final

The Director’s Chair

The Encore

The Gridiron Report

The Screening Room

Bold = New for Fall 2013

Are you ready to join the longest-running college television station in the world? Head over to our event page to tell us you’re coming! You’ve got the talent. We’ve got the candy. Let’s get this party started.