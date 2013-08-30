Join ICTV at Rush Night September 3rd!
Chart your cameras and get excited, because ICTV is back for another season! With over 20 different productions this semester, we need YOU to help create more award-winning content for the biggest name in student television. Check out our new shows for the year and sign up for the cast or crew of your favorite ICTV productions.
Our list of shows this year includes:
- Big Red Faceoff
- Bombers Live
- Couples Clash
- Entertainment 16
- Fake Out
- Follow The Rabbit
- Game Over
- History of High School
- Hold That Thought
- Life & Death
- Loose Cannons
- Newswatch 16
- On The Hill
- Pop Quiz
- Sports Final
- The Director’s Chair
- The Encore
- The Gridiron Report
- The Screening Room
Bold = New for Fall 2013
Are you ready to join the longest-running college television station in the world? Head over to our event page to tell us you’re coming! You’ve got the talent. We’ve got the candy. Let’s get this party started.