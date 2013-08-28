ICTV Introduces Brand Book

As one of the final stages of ICTV’s rebranding, ICTV is ready to introduce it’s first official Brand Book! This Brand Book has guidelines on how to properly use the ICTV logo, tagline, and color scheme in program and channel promotions.

The ICTV Brand Book is accessible on the ICTV website. Click “Resources” in the top menu to get started and scroll down to “ICTV Documents,” or click here: ICTV Brand Book (pdf).

Contact Chloe Wilson, ICTV’s Director of Development, with any questions at development@ictv.org!