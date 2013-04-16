Presenting the 2013-2014 ICTV Executive Staff!

We are pleased to announce the Executive Staff of ICTV for the 2013-14 academic year:

Student Station Manager – Dylan Van Arsdale ’14

Director of Programming — Breanne Espina ’15

Director of Development — Chloe Wilson ’14

Technical Operations Director — Stephanie Czajkowski ’14

Master Control Supervisor — Zoe Vock ’14

Director of On-Air Promotions — Nick McGahan ’14

News Director — Julia Manchester ’15

Sports Director — Matt Kempner ’15

Web Development Director — David Owens ’15

Publicity Director — Genevieve Severyn ’14

Digital Media Manager — Amanda Adams ’15

Many thanks to all applicants, and to this year’s Executive Staff — especially Student Station Manager George Ahlmeyer ’13 — for their dedication to ICTV.