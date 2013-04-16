Presenting the 2013-2014 ICTV Executive Staff!
We are pleased to announce the Executive Staff of ICTV for the 2013-14 academic year:
Student Station Manager – Dylan Van Arsdale ’14
Director of Programming — Breanne Espina ’15
Director of Development — Chloe Wilson ’14
Technical Operations Director — Stephanie Czajkowski ’14
Master Control Supervisor — Zoe Vock ’14
Director of On-Air Promotions — Nick McGahan ’14
News Director — Julia Manchester ’15
Sports Director — Matt Kempner ’15
Web Development Director — David Owens ’15
Publicity Director — Genevieve Severyn ’14
Digital Media Manager — Amanda Adams ’15
Many thanks to all applicants, and to this year’s Executive Staff — especially Student Station Manager George Ahlmeyer ’13 — for their dedication to ICTV.